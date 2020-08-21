This Week's Sky at a Glance, August 21 – 29

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 09:37 Hits: 10

After dark, Jupiter and Saturn shine in the southeast to south, lined up almost level now.

And late on these evenings of late summer, Fomalhaut, the Autumn Star, makes its inevitable appearance above the southeast horizon. Its rising time will depend on where you live. But by 10 or 11 p.m. now, you should have no trouble spotting it low in the southeast. No other 1st-magnitude star is anywhere nearby.

