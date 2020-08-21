The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Meet the Experts: Laboratory in Space

Category: Space Hits: 12

Meet the Experts: Laboratory in Space Video: 00:07:02

Flying 400km above our heads, the International Space Station (ISS) is the world's laboratory in space. But what kind of research is done there and how does it affect our lives on Earth? ESA expert Dr. Jason Hatton discusses notable research from the ISS and how the unique location of this facility allows us to explore never-before-seen phenomena in this episode of Meet the Experts.

Find more episodes in the series here

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/08/Meet_the_Experts_Laboratory_in_Space

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version