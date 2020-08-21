Meet the Experts: Laboratory in Space

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 09:00 Hits: 12

Video: 00:07:02

Flying 400km above our heads, the International Space Station (ISS) is the world's laboratory in space. But what kind of research is done there and how does it affect our lives on Earth? ESA expert Dr. Jason Hatton discusses notable research from the ISS and how the unique location of this facility allows us to explore never-before-seen phenomena in this episode of Meet the Experts.

