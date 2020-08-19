A clear night over Georgia

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Scott Kuhn was at Fort Mountain in Georgia when he captured this single 10-second exposure on August 16, 2020. He wrote, “Finally a clear night in north Georgia, and the Milky Way was looking great!” By the way, in case you’re wondering about the horizon lights, Scott said there’s a dam below the mountain. Also, on this night, nearby city lights were illuminating some clouds from below. The bright object to the left of the Milky Way is Jupiter, and the fainter object to Jupiter’s left is Saturn. Thank you, Scott! Click here to view more photos Scott took that night.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015