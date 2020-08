Articles

Jupiter and Saturn line up level in the south earlier in the evening now, as summer proceeds. How early in twilight can you see them both? High upper left of them shines Altair.

As night comes on, look for the Sagittarius Teapot to Jupiter's lower right.

