Favorite photos from 2020’s Perseid meteor shower

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Garth Battista, of Halcottsville, New York, took this photo on August 13, 2020. He said: “A Perseid meteor explodes over the Catskill Mountains. We’ve had so much rain and cloud cover lately that I despaired of seeing a single Perseid. But one second of blazing space rock made up for all that.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Michael Terhune in Lunenburg Massachusetts, took this photo on August 13, 2020. He said, “Finally I captured a decent Perseid meteor, the day after the peak, but they were still very active. I witnessed a very bright meteor that left a smoke trail that lasted for about 10 sec, camera was pointed at different direction so I did not capture it.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Michael Holland Sr, in Lake Gibson-Lakeland, Florida, captured this image on August 12, 2020 at 5:56 am. He said: “After reading up on the Persieds meteor shower article in my daily EarthSky email I ventured out at 0300 AM and photographed it until civil twilight conditions kicked in. I have always dreamed of capturing a meteor near Orion (my favorite constellation) and low and behold it happened. Venus was nearing its highest point in the eastern sky and can be seen to the left.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jorge Colomer in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, took this photo on August 12, 2020, at 4:45 a.m. He said: “I love meteor showers and that great space. Very happy to get this Perseid meteor flying into planet Venus and above some palm trees.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Riste Spiroski captured this Perseid meteor from Ohrid, Macedonia, on August 10, 2020. Riste said, “The photo was shot at around 11:30 pm, earlier than we ever photographed a meteor shower. We had to go earlier because the moon was rising at around 12:15 am and we only had like 4 hours to enjoy the dark sky. We were photographing for less than 2 hours and I can say that the peak is going to be great. We saw more than 10 good meteors in less than an hour.”
Steve Pauken captured a Perseid meteor on Saturday (August 8, 2020) over Bisbee, Arizona.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Phil Seeney in Cambridge, U.K., caught this meteor on August 6, 2020. He wrote: “Encouraged by your articles, I thought I would try ‘astrophotography’ for the first time. Trying to capture a Perseid, but caught this other meteor passing through the Great Bear. I did manage 2 other Perseids as well!” Thank you, Phil! Perhaps you know about the other meteor shower that runs along concurrently with the Perseids? The meteors radiate from a different part of the sky. The shower is called the Delta Aquariids.
Bottom line: Photos of the Perseid meteor shower in August 2020.
