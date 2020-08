Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 12:21 Hits: 2

The LIC1 camera of the Canary Long-Baseline Observatory (CILBO) on Tenerife captured the peak of the 2020 Perseid meteor shower in mid-August, detecting dozens of meteors in a single night. One of the most spectacular annual meteor showers, the Perseids, made of debris from comet Swift-Tuttle, have been observed by sky-watchers for thousands of years.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Perseid_showers_captured_by_ESA_s_meteor_camera