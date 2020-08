Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 15:01 Hits: 6

Scientists have thought that the largest main-belt asteroid, Ceres, had an ancient ocean beneath its surface. But new data from the Dawn spacecraft show the underground ocean might still be there.

The post Asteroid Ceres: An Ocean World appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/asteroid-ceres-solar-systems-newest-ocean-world/