Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 19:06 Hits: 12

NASA has awarded the Laboratory Services contract (LSC) to Alutiiq Essentials Services LLC of Kodiak, Alaska, to provide laboratory services at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-laboratory-services-contract