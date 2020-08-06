What is a waning gibbous moon?

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 16:00 Hits: 4

Between full and last quarter moon, late at night or in the early morning, you may see the moon in its waning gibbous phase: less than full but more than half-lighted. A full moon rises just at sunset. A waning gibbous moon rises later at night and appears in the morning sky.

A waning gibbous moon can surprise you if you happen to be out late in the evening. It rises eerily some hours after sunset, glowing red like a full moon when it’s near the horizon.

Sometimes it looks like a misshapen clone of a full moon.

EarthSky’s yearly crowd-funding campaign is in progress. In 2020, we are donating 8.5% to No Kids Hungry. Please donate to help us keep going, and help feed a kid!

A waning gibbous moon also initiates a rash of questions about seeing the moon during the day.

If it rises late at night, you know the waning gibbous moon must set after sunrise.

In fact, in the few days after full moon, you’ll often see the waning gibbous moon in the west in early morning, floating against the pale blue sky.

As the moon orbits Earth, it changes phase in an orderly way. Follow the links below to understand the phases of the moon.

New moon

Waxing crescent moon

First quarter moon

Waxing gibbous moon

Full moon

Waning gibbous moon

Last quarter moon

Waning crescent moon

Read more: 4 keys to understanding moon phases

Bottom line: See the waning gibbous moon between the full and last quarter phases. It’s best viewed from late night through early morning.

EarthSky’s guide to the August bright planets.

Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/q8oGlXpGJA8/waning-gibbous