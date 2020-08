Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 11:52 Hits: 3

European science progressed at a slower pace on the International Space Station in the past month. As a series of spacewalks to power up the space habitat came to an end and two of its passengers left for home Earth, intriguing bubbles puzzled researchers and left them wanting to know more.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Weightless_action_on_the_Space_Station_power_bones_and_bubbles