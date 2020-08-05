The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

An evening storm, and a morning storm

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sarah Iler of Birch Run, Michigan, captured this image on August 2, 2020, at 8:39 p.m. She wrote: “Thunderstorms all afternoon and then this shelf cloud formed in the evening. It was amazing.”

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | The next morning – August 3, 2020 – Diana Cottrell of Meade, Kansas, captured this image. She wrote: “Enjoying watching the cattle in the pasture directly behind my backyard as a mild storm passes us by.”

Bottom line: Two beautiful images from the EarthSky community, showing early August 2020 storms in the U.S. Midwest.

EarthSky’s yearly crowd-funding campaign is in progress. In 2020, we are donating 8.5% to No Kids Hungry. Please donate to help us keep going, and help feed a kid!

