Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 06:00 Hits: 4

Satellite images have revealed that there are nearly 20% more emperor penguin colonies in Antarctica than previously thought. Scientists, at the British Antarctic Survey, have used satellite data from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission to track penguin guano, or penguin poo, to monitor the presence of thousands of penguins.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-2/Discovering_new_penguin_colonies_from_space