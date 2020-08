Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 15:11 Hits: 3

A new model suggests that Martian valley networks might have been created by ancient subglacial rivers rather than water flowing on the surface.

The post Was Early Mars "Wet and Warm"? Or Wet and Cold? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/was-early-mars-wet-and-warm-or-wet-and-cold/