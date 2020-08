Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 15:35 Hits: 2

Lasers on Earth are used to measure the position of space debris high above, providing crucial information on how to avoid in-space collisions. Until now, this technique has suffered from a fatal flaw.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/Space_Debris/First_laser_detection_of_space_debris_in_daylight