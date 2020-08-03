The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CryoSat taken to new heights for ice science

Sea ice

Ice plays a critical role in keeping Earth’s climate cool, but our rapidly warming world is taking its toll and ice is in general decline. For more than 10 years, ESA’s CryoSat has been returning critical information on how the height of our fragile ice fields is changing. Nevertheless, to gain even better insight, ESA has spent the last two weeks nudging CryoSat into a higher orbit to synchronise it with NASA’s ICESat-2 so that scientists can benefit from simultaneous measurements from different space sensors.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/CryoSat/CryoSat_taken_to_new_heights_for_ice_science

