August 2020: Planets Perseids

This month features the Perseid meteor shower, one of the two best displays of “shooting stars” all year. These meteors are caused when little bits of grit, shed by a comet called Swift-Tuttle, slam into our atmosphere at 37 miles per second. Every August, like clockwork, we cross the comet’s orbit and plow right through […]
