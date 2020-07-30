Orion the Hunter returns before dawn

Articles

Around late July and early August, if you’re up early and have an unobstructed view to the east, be sure to look in that direction in the hour before dawn. You might find a familiar figure – the beautiful constellation Orion the Hunter – recently behind the sun as seen from our earthly vantage point and now ascending once more in the east before sunrise. The Hunter rises on his side, with his three Belt stars – Mintaka, Alnitak and Alnilam – pointing straight up. In 2020, there’s a very bright object not far from the Hunter, also in the east before sunup. It’s the planet Venus. Watch for them both.

The Hunter appears each northern winter as a mighty constellation arcing across the south during the evening hours. Many people see it then, and notice it, because the pattern of Orion’s stars is so distinctive.

But, at the crack of dawn in late summer, you can spot Orion in the east. Thus Orion has been called the ghost of the shimmering summer dawn.

Also, notice the star Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus the Bull. Aldebaran is the brightest star in Taurus the Bull. It’s said to represent the fiery Eye of the Bull.

In a dark sky, you can see a V-shaped pattern of stars around Aldebaran. This pattern represents the Bull’s face.

In skylore, Orion is said to be holding up a great shield … fending off the charging Bull. It’s easy to imagine when you look eastward before sunup at this time of year, or anytime you spot Orion.

Bottom line: The return of Orion and Taurus to your predawn sky happens around late July or early August every year. In the Northern Hemisphere, Orion is sometimes called the ghost of the summer dawn.

