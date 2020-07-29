Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 08:29 Hits: 3

Did you know that ESA works with businesses, non-profit organisations and policy-makers to improve life on Earth? We have launched a new interactive tool that you can use to explore many of the projects ESA is involved in to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out by the United Nations for a better and more sustainable future for all.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Preparing_for_the_Future/Space_for_Earth/Explore_how_space_supports_daily_life_around_the_world