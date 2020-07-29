The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Explore how space supports daily life around the world

Category: Space Hits: 3

UN Sustainable Development Goals

Did you know that ESA works with businesses, non-profit organisations and policy-makers to improve life on Earth? We have launched a new interactive tool that you can use to explore many of the projects ESA is involved in to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out by the United Nations for a better and more sustainable future for all.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Preparing_for_the_Future/Space_for_Earth/Explore_how_space_supports_daily_life_around_the_world

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version