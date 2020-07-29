The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Space satellite pinpoints industrial methane emissions

Category: Space Hits: 2

New Space satellite pinpoints industrial methane emissions

Methane may not be as abundant in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, but with a global warming potential many times greater than carbon dioxide, monitoring and controlling industrial emissions of this potent gas is imperative to helping combat climate change. GHGSat is a New Space initiative that draws on Copernicus Sentinel-5P data for mapping methane hotspots – and its Claire satellite has now collected more than 60 000 methane measurements of industrial facilities around the world.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-5P/New_Space_satellite_pinpoints_industrial_methane_emissions

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version