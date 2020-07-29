Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 13:43 Hits: 1

Latvia signed an Association Agreement with ESA on 30 June 2020.

This Association Agreement between ESA and the Government of the Republic of Latvia, builds on the successful results achieved under the previous frameworks of cooperation and enters into force for a duration of seven years. Comprising 18 Articles and two Annexes, it orchestrates the strengthening of Latvia’s relations with ESA.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Corporate_news/Latvia_becomes_ESA_Associate_Member_State