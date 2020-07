Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 13:00 Hits: 4

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet has officially been assigned to the second operational flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, launching in spring 2021 from Cape Canaveral, USA, to the International Space Station.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Thomas_Pesquet_first_ESA_astronaut_to_ride_a_Dragon_to_space