Thomas Pesquet - Alpha Mission

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been assigned to the second operational flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, launching to the International Space Station in 2021. Thomas’ second mission to the International Space Station will be called Alpha. This is after Alpha Centauri, the closest stellar system to Earth, following the French tradition to name space missions after stars or constellations.

