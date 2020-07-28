The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Thomas Pesquet - Alpha Mission

Category: Space

Thomas Pesquet - Alpha Mission Video: 00:03:12

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been assigned to the second operational flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, launching to the International Space Station in 2021. Thomas’ second mission to the International Space Station will be called Alpha. This is after Alpha Centauri, the closest stellar system to Earth, following the French tradition to name space missions after stars or constellations.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/07/Thomas_Pesquet_-_Alpha_Mission

