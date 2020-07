Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 08:00 Hits: 6

ESA’s Integral helps unravel origin of Fast Radio Bursts

A global collaboration of telescopes including ESA’s Integral high-energy space observatory has detected a unique mix of radiation bursting from a dead star in our galaxy — something that has never been seen before in this type of star, and may solve a long-standing cosmic mystery.

