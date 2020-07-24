The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

This Week's Sky at a Glance, July 24 – August 1

All this summer, there's no missing Jupiter and Saturn on any clear evening. Jupiter is the brightest point in the evening sky. Saturn is left of it. They're in the southeast at dusk, higher in the south later in the night.

Meanwhile in the west, bright Arcturus shines a little less high each week. Most of its constellation Bootes extends to its upper right.

