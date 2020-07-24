This Week's Sky at a Glance, July 24 – August 1

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 24 July 2020

All this summer, there's no missing Jupiter and Saturn on any clear evening. Jupiter is the brightest point in the evening sky. Saturn is left of it. They're in the southeast at dusk, higher in the south later in the night.

Meanwhile in the west, bright Arcturus shines a little less high each week. Most of its constellation Bootes extends to its upper right.

