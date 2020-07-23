NASA TV Broadcasts Russian Rocket Launch to Station

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020

Russia’s Progress 76 cargo craft stands its launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan packed with nearly three tons of food, fuel and supplies. Credit: Roscosmos

NASA Television is providing live coverage of the launch and docking of a Russian cargo spacecraft delivering almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Russian Progress 76 is scheduled to launch on a Soyuz rocket at 10:26 a.m. (7:26 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

