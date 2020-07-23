Russian Cargo Ship Blasts Off on Express Delivery

Articles

Russia’s Progress 76 cargo rocket blasts off on time from Kazakhstan. Credit: Roscosmos

The uncrewed Russian Progress 76 carrying about three tons of supplies to the International Space Station launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10:26 a.m. (7:26 p.m. Baikonur time).

The resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned and will circle the planet two times on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 63 crew members.

Live coverage on NASA TV will resume at 1 p.m. for the Progress spacecraft’s rendezvous and docking. The spacecraft is expected to automatically link up to the Pirs docking compartment on the station’s Russian segment at 1:47 p.m.

