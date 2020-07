Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

Travel to the ends of the Earth to experience a special — but risky — total solar eclipse in Antarctica.

The post 500 Days Until the Total Solar Eclipse Over Antarctica appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/500-days-until-antarctica-total-solar-eclipse/