Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 14:10 Hits: 3

Like students all over the world currently awaiting exam grades, the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite has also been put through a series of strenuous tests leaving the eyes of the teams involved in this international mission set firmly on its final results. Happily, Sentinel-6 has passed with flying colours and engineers can now prepare it for shipment to the US for liftoff on a SpaceX Falcon-9, which is scheduled for 10 November.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sea-level_charting_satellite_passes_with_flying_colours