Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 15:55 Hits: 2

NASA leadership will participate in a virtual discussion with the Space Foundation on the upcoming Mars 2020 Perseverance rover launch at 1 p.m. EDT Monday, July 20. The event, called Roving the Red Planet, will stream live on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-discuss-mars-2020-perseverance-rover-mission-with-space-foundation