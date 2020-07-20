Looks like Venus has dozens of active volcanoes

Category: Space Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 17:01 Hits: 6

Researchers at the University of Maryland and the Institute of Geophysics at ETH Zurich, Switzerland, announced today (July 20, 2020) that their new new 3D model of cloud-covered Venus identifies 37 recently active volcanic structures. They said their study “provides some of the best evidence yet” that Venus is today a geologically active world. The peer-reviewed journal Nature Geoscience published these scientists’ work today. Laurent Montési, a professor of geology at UMD and co-author of the research paper, said:

This is the first time we are able to point to specific structures and say ‘Look, this is not an ancient volcano but one that is active today, dormant perhaps, but not dead.’ This study significantly changes the view of Venus from a mostly inactive planet to one whose interior is still churning and can feed many active volcanoes.

A statement from University of Maryland explained:

Scientists have known for some time that Venus has a younger surface than planets like Mars and Mercury, which have cold interiors. Evidence of a warm interior and geologic activity dots the surface of the planet in the form of ring-like structures known as coronae, which form when plumes of hot material deep inside the planet rise through the mantle layer and crust. This is similar to the way mantle plumes formed the volcanic Hawaiian Islands.

But it was thought that the coronae on Venus were probably signs of ancient activity, and that Venus had cooled enough to slow geological activity in the planet’s interior and harden the crust so much that any warm material from deep inside would not be able to puncture through.

In addition, the exact processes by which mantle plumes formed coronae on Venus and the reasons for variation among coronae have been matters for debate.

In the new study, the researchers used numerical models of thermomechanical activity beneath the surface of Venus to create high-resolution, 3D simulations of coronae formation. Their simulations provide a more detailed view of the process than ever before.

The results helped Montési and his colleagues identify features that are present only in recently active coronae. The team was then able to match those features to those observed on the surface of Venus, revealing that some of the variation in coronae across the planet represents different stages of geological development.

The study provides the first evidence that coronae on Venus are still evolving, indicating that the interior of the planet is still churning.