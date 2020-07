Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 13:00 Hits: 4

Astronomers and citizen scientists have found two would-be stars lacking heavy elements. They’re most likely ancient survivors of our galaxy’s earliest days.

The post Citizen Scientists Help Discover “Weird” Brown Dwarfs appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/citizen-scientists-help-discover-weird-brown-dwarfs/