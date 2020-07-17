The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Long-lived Lunar Magma Ocean Points to a Younger Moon

Most lunar scientists today think that the Moon formed after a Mars-size body hit the still-forming Earth, launching enough material into orbit to form our satellite. But there is still lively debate about the age of the Moon, and its evolution after it formed. A widely accepted possibility is that the Moon started its days […]

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/long-lived-lunar-magma-ocean-points-to-a-younger-moon/

