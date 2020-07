Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

Video: 00:05:13

Microbial life is known to survive in all sorts of extreme environments by going into a dormant state. Could they have survived long trips around our galaxy to seed life on Earth?

Astrobiologist Nicol Caplin talks extreme life in this episode of Meet The Experts.

Access the other Meet the Experts videos

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/07/Meet_the_Experts_Extreme_life