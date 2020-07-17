The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Discussing solutions at the Global Space Economic Workshop

Category: Space Hits: 3

Samantha working on Airway Monitoring

On 23 July at 09:30 BST / 10:30 CEST, join the final session in this series of four online Global Space Economic Workshops (GSEW). Find out about new applications and services in the downstream sector supported by ESA in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This session will conclude with an inspirational talk with ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

Join the discussion on ESA web TV or ESA Space Economy. View the complete programme, here.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Business_with_ESA/Discussing_solutions_at_the_Global_Space_Economic_Workshop

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version