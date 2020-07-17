Discussing solutions at the Global Space Economic Workshop

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 11:15 Hits: 3

On 23 July at 09:30 BST / 10:30 CEST, join the final session in this series of four online Global Space Economic Workshops (GSEW). Find out about new applications and services in the downstream sector supported by ESA in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This session will conclude with an inspirational talk with ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

Join the discussion on ESA web TV or ESA Space Economy. View the complete programme, here.

