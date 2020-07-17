Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 08:46 Hits: 6

The waxing crescent Moon swells back into the evening sky this week. Jupiter and Saturn are at opposition on the nights of July 13th and 20th, respectively -- so they rise around sunset, loom low in the southeast in twilight, and climb as the evening grows late. Jupiter is brightest; Saturn is 7° to its lower left. By late night they look like a pair of uneven eyes looking down at the world.

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, July 17 – 25 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-17-25-2/