Solar Orbiter's first views of the Sun: image gallery

ESA's Solar Orbiter, launched on 10 February 2020, performed its first close approach to the Sun in mid-June, capturing unique views of our nearest star. No other images of the Sun have been taken from such a close distance, enabling scientists to catch a glimpse of new, interesting phenomena.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Solar_Orbiter/Solar_Orbiter_s_first_views_of_the_Sun_image_gallery

