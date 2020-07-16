Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:15 Hits: 2

ESA's Solar Orbiter, launched on 10 February 2020, performed its first close approach to the Sun in mid-June, capturing unique views of our nearest star. No other images of the Sun have been taken from such a close distance, enabling scientists to catch a glimpse of new, interesting phenomena.

Full story: Solar Orbiter’s first images reveal ‘campfires’ on the Sun

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Solar_Orbiter/Solar_Orbiter_s_first_views_of_the_Sun_image_gallery