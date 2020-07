Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

NASA will host a media teleconference at 4:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 16, to provide an update on the status of the agency’s James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s next premier infrared space observatory and the largest, most complex space telescope for astronomy ever built.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-provide-update-on-james-webb-space-telescope