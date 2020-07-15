Watch ISS spacewalk July 16

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 10:10 Hits: 3

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, two NASA astronauts will perform the first in a pair of International Space Station (ISS) spacewalks, to finish a 3 1/2-year effort to upgrade the station’s power system. NASA TV’s live coverage of the spacewalk will begin on Thursday at 10:00 UTC (6:00 a.m. EDT). The spacewalk itself will begin at around 11:35 UTC (7:35 a.m. EDT), and will last as long as 7 hours. Translate UTC to your time. The second of the spacewalks is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21. Watch here.

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken will replace aging nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the station’s starboard 6 truss’ 3B power channel. The new batteries were delivered to the station on a Japanese cargo ship in May.

Behnken will be designated extravehicular crewmember 1 for the spacewalk. Look for him in a spacesuit with red stripes. Cassidy will be extravehicular crewmember 2 for both spacewalks, wearing a suit with no stripes.

The only thing cooler than living on @Space_Station is getting the chance to work outside of it! I’m lucky to have had several opportunities to go outside for a #spacewalk to help assemble and maintain the Station over the years. Two more planned for next week! #SpaceStation20thpic.twitter.com/lTuF2DKgew — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) July 10, 2020

According to a NASA statement:

When the power upgrades are complete, the astronauts will shift gears and remove two lifting fixtures used for ground processing of the station’s solar arrays prior to their launch. They’ll also begin preparing the Tranquility module for the installation of a commercial airlock provided by NanoRacks and scheduled to arrive on a SpaceX cargo flight later this year. The airlock will be used to deploy commercial and government-sponsored experiments into space.

The last nickel-hydrogen battery will be removed from the truss and stowed when Behnken and Cassidy venture out on the July 21 spacewalk. In all, 12 spacewalks will have been performed since January 2017 to change out batteries for eight power channels used to route electricity on the station.

Bottom line: Watch two ISS astronauts spacewalk on July 16, 2020.

Via NASA

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/fkvlkUloRUo/watch-iss-spacewalks-july2020