Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 13:14 Hits: 2

NASA experts will discuss and answer public questions about Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE during a broadcast of NASA Science Live and follow up media teleconference on Wednesday, July 15.

