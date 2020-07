Articles

On 16 July at 10:00 BST / 11.00 CEST, join the third online Global Space Economic Workshop (GSEW) to find out how ESA and the European Investment bank group can facilitate access to financial tools for the European space industrial community to overcome the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

