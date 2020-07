Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:52 Hits: 1

The discovery of a new feature on Jupiter gave NASA’s Juno mission an opportunity to image an emerging storm up close.

The post Amateur Astronomer Discovers "Clyde's Spot" on Jupiter appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/amateur-discovers-clydes-spot-jupiter/