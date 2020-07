Articles

Thursday, 09 July 2020

Press Release N° 13–2020

First images from ESA’s Solar Orbiter to be revealed:

The first images from ESA’s new Sun-observing spacecraft Solar Orbiter will be released to the public on 16 July 2020. Media representatives are invited to watch an online press briefing, which will take place at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST), and talk to the scientists behind the mission.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Newsroom/Press_Releases/Call_for_Media_ESA_to_reveal_first_images_from_Solar_Orbiter