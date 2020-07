Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 18:42 Hits: 5

Two bright new supernovae — 2020nlb in M85 and 2020nvb in NGC 4457 — are now within the range of amateur telescopes in the western sky at nightfall.

