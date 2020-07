Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 15:22 Hits: 2

Students from across the nation will pose questions about NASA’s Artemis program to an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. The educational event will air live at 12:15 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 9, on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/artemis-generation-students-across-us-to-speak-with-nasa-astronaut-in-space