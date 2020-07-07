Category: Space Hits: 3
On 9 July at 9:30 BST / 10.30 CEST, join the second online Global Space Economic Workshop (GSEW) to discuss the value of Earth observation data during and after the COVID-19 crisis, how space data can help with monitoring the impacts of the pandemic and how this will assist the recovery in the post-COVID world.
Join the discussion on ESA web TV or ESA Space Economy.
