Join the second online Global Space Economic Workshop

On 9 July at 9:30 BST / 10.30 CEST, join the second online Global Space Economic Workshop (GSEW) to discuss the value of Earth observation data during and after the COVID-19 crisis, how space data can help with monitoring the impacts of the pandemic and how this will assist the recovery in the post-COVID world.

Join the discussion on ESA web TV or ESA Space Economy.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Business_with_ESA/Join_the_second_online_Global_Space_Economic_Workshop

