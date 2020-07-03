Contracts awarded for development of six new Copernicus missions

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 03 July 2020

Following the financial commitment from ESA Member States at last November’s Council at Ministerial Level Space19+, ESA’s industrial policy committee has approved contracts totalling €2.55 billion to forward the development of six new Copernicus satellite missions, each mission comprising two satellites, a development and a recurrent unit.

