Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 09:11 Hits: 3

Adding microscopic nano-materials to carbon fibre composites has resulted in stronger, tougher fins for divers. A space material company teamed up with a market leader in the design and production of free-diving and spear-fishing equipment through ESA’s Technology Transfer and Patent Office.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Just_add_nano-materials_for_stronger_tougher_diving_fins