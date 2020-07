Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 13:00 Hits: 2

Two astronomers captured the silhouette of Venus as it passed in front of the solar corona.

The post Venus Passes in Front of the Solar Corona (VIDEO) appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/venus-passes-in-front-of-the-solar-corona-video/