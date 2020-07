Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 14:12 Hits: 2

ESA’s Gaia space observatory is an ambitious mission to construct a three-dimensional map of our galaxy by making high-precision measurements of over one billion stars. However, on its journey to map distant suns, Gaia is revolutionising a field much closer to home. By accurately mapping the stars, it is helping researchers track down lost asteroids.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/Gaia_revolutionises_asteroid_tracking