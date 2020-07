Articles

We speak to an astronomer who spends his day studying the motions of ancient asteroids as they roam around the Solar System. If one of them poses a threat, he'll be one of the first to know, and would provide us with the information we would need to act.

Podcast: Exploring risky asteroids with Astronomer Marco Micheli

